A group trying out the dragon boat at the Shuswap Rowing and Paddling Club open house June 2 paddles back to shore after a long trip around Shuswap Lake. (Jodi Brak/Salmon Arm Observer)

Shuswap Rowing and Paddling Club open house

Giving the community a chance to hit the water in style

The Shuswap Rowing and Paddling Club held its open house June 2 from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.. The community was welcomed to come out to the Canoe Beach boat launch and enjoy the summer sun and spend some time on the water trying out some of the different boats the club has available for members.

Dragon boats, outrigger canoes, kayaks and other boats were available for attendees to try out, and many of them took the opportunity to do so.

For more information on the Shuswap Rowing and Paddling Club, and how to become involved, visit their website at www.shuswaprowingandpaddling.com.

