Shuswap ringette team takes bronze at provincial championships

Emily French, Shaylah Ferguson, Lilo Thompson, Maddy Todd, Emma Watson, Ryann Decker, Taylor Sanford, Allison Rokosh, Katie Findlay, Brianna Howard, Camryn Perry, Sequoia Robinson, Katelyn Chapman, Madison Collins, Hayden Mead, Brooklyn Wright and Kellan Mooney pose after their provincial championship third place finish in Coquitlam. (Contributed)Emily French, Shaylah Ferguson, Lilo Thompson, Maddy Todd, Emma Watson, Ryann Decker, Taylor Sanford, Allison Rokosh, Katie Findlay, Brianna Howard, Camryn Perry, Sequoia Robinson, Katelyn Chapman, Madison Collins, Hayden Mead, Brooklyn Wright and Kellan Mooney pose after their provincial championship third place finish in Coquitlam. (Contributed)

The Shuswap U16 A Ringette Team earned bronze medals with a third-place finish at provincials this past weekend in Coquitlam.

In a release provided by the Shuswap Ringette Association, the team and association said they are proud of the team’s success in the face of much larger programs across the province.

“To come out of the weekend with a bronze medal and place third in the province is very impressive,” the statement read.

