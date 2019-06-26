Shuswap PeeWee lacrosse team heading to provincial championships

The Shuswap Minor Lacrosse Association’s PeeWee team shows no sign of stopping as they advance from a winning streak to compete in provincials in July.
Last weekend, the PeeWee Outlaws won all games against teams from Kelowna, Penticton and Nicola Valley, and were crowned league champions. Both the PeeWee and Midget teams will be moving on to play at the provincials.
Although the PeeWees have endured losses in tournament play, the team has gone undefeated in their league games – something their coach, Lianne Dwornik, hasn’t seen before.
“I’ve certainly never done it. Every year that I’ve been coaching, and this is my fifth, I’ve always gotten one step better… I suppose I’m learning as a coach because when I started we were way down at the bottom.”
The weekend was packed with playdown and zone games for both the PeeWee and Midget teams, but the thrill of playing at the provincials is not lost on the players.
“They’re excited. They really wanted it and they showed it in how they played. They were like, ‘this is it, we are down to the finale,'” said Dwornik. “There were two teams vying for the final position so we had to beat that team. It was the best two out of three games and we did it in two.”
The PeeWees are playing the provincials first at the Delta Lacrosse Association on July 11-14, and the Midget team is playing July 25-28 in Langley.
@CameronJHTCameron.thomson@saobserver.netLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.