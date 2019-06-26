Shuswap PeeWee lacrosse team heading to provincial championships

The Shuswap PeeWee lacrosse team shows no sign of ending their win streak as they move on to compete in the provincials held July 11-14. (Photo submitted)

The Shuswap Minor Lacrosse Association’s PeeWee team shows no sign of stopping as they advance from a winning streak to compete in provincials in July.

Last weekend, the PeeWee Outlaws won all games against teams from Kelowna, Penticton and Nicola Valley, and were crowned league champions. Both the PeeWee and Midget teams will be moving on to play at the provincials.

Read more: Shuswap PeeWee lacrosse team takes second tournament gold

Read more: Okanagan lacrosse leagues ready for regular season

Although the PeeWees have endured losses in tournament play, the team has gone undefeated in their league games – something their coach, Lianne Dwornik, hasn’t seen before.

“I’ve certainly never done it. Every year that I’ve been coaching, and this is my fifth, I’ve always gotten one step better… I suppose I’m learning as a coach because when I started we were way down at the bottom.”

The weekend was packed with playdown and zone games for both the PeeWee and Midget teams, but the thrill of playing at the provincials is not lost on the players.

“They’re excited. They really wanted it and they showed it in how they played. They were like, ‘this is it, we are down to the finale,'” said Dwornik. “There were two teams vying for the final position so we had to beat that team. It was the best two out of three games and we did it in two.”

Read more: Shuswap Minor Lacrosse sees return of Tykes

Read more: U.S. teen lacrosse player benched because his head is too big

The PeeWees are playing the provincials first at the Delta Lacrosse Association on July 11-14, and the Midget team is playing July 25-28 in Langley.

@CameronJHTCameron.thomson@saobserver.netLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.