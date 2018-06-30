Shuswap Lacrosse teams wrap up regular season with championship win

Bantam and peewee teams move on to provincials in Richmond

Malachi Gossen of the Shuswap Outlaws peewee lacrosse team winds up to fire off a shot during their game against the Nicola Valley Thunder in the peewee zone championships at the Shaw Centre June 23. (Jodi Brak/Salmon Arm Observer)

The Shuswap Minor Lacrosse Association hosted a number of games at the Shaw Centre June 17, seeing midget, bantam and peewee teams coming together to compete throughout the day.

On June 23-24 Shuswap Minor Lacrossehosted the Peewee Zone Championships at the Shaw Centre, with the championships deciding final zone placements in the 2018 season. Both the bantam and peewee Shuswap Outlaws teams came out victorious in landslide victories to win the zone championships and advance to provincials in Richmond July 5-8.

The Shuswap Outlaws peewee team had a strong season in 2018 altogether, finishing second in a Kamloops tournament and third in Penticton earlier in the season.

