Shuswap fighters take podium at international jiu-jitsu competition

Three young martial artists win one gold and two bronze medals between them

Abby Smyrl, Lillian Marchand, Taylor Vanderwal training in California in preparation for the Pan Kids IBJJF Jiu-Jitsu Championship held in Long Beach, Calif. on February 8-11, 2020. (Contributed)

Three young jiu jitsu martial artists from the Shuswap fought their way to podium finishes at an international competition held in California.

The Pan Kids IBJJF Jiu-Jitsu Championship, held in Long Beach February 8-11, saw hundreds of athletes from all over the world representing their divisions. Among them were three competitors from the North Okanagan – Shuswap Brazilian Jiu Jitsu and MMA studio in Vernon.

Read more: Okanagan jiu jitsu fighter wins World Masters bronze

Read more: Salmon Arm siblings secure gold at Las Vegas martial arts tournament

Lillian Marchand, 13, won gold at the competition for the past two years and achieved a bronze medal this year. Marchand has been competing since the age of five. Taking on the tournament for the first time were Abby Smyrl and Taylor Vanderwal, who both won gold medals over that weekend.

Mario Devault, the girls’ coach who joined them at the competition, said that for all three to achieve podium finishes is very good to see.

“They definitely learned a lot and definitely understand there’s some pretty serious competitors out there,” Devault said. “I think they are overall happy with their performance.”

Read more: Penticton fighter announces pro MMA debut with Battlefield Fight League

Read more: Okanagan MMA fighter captures middleweight belt at home

Marchand and Smyrl had eight other competitors in their bracket where Vanderwal only had the one girl in her division. Regardless of the size of brackets though, Devault said the busy atmosphere of a large tournament can be nerve-wracking for someone who has never competed in such a venue.

Devault hails Lillian Marchand as the athlete her younger competitors look up to.

“She’s a fantastic role model for these little girls and she’s a great inspiration for them and she’s the reason why these other girls want to be like her,” Devault said.

@CameronJHTCameron.thomson@saobserver.netLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Salmon Arm Observer