Shuswap athletes showcase medal-worthy performances in BC Games

Gold in basketball, soccer among highlights for Thompson-Okanagan team

Julianne Moore (right, foreground) and Lys Milne (right, background) approach a hurdle in the 1500m steeplechase race during the 2018 BC Summer Games in Cowichan. (Lois DeEll/BC Games)

Shuswap athletes came home from the 2018 BC Summer Games in Cowichan with some impressive results on the scoreboard after a weekend of fierce competition.

The 2018 BC Summer Games wrapped up July 22 and several athletes from the area made the trip out to Cowichan with the Thompson-Okanagan regional team.

Whether competing individually or as part of a team many of these athletes helped earn the region medals.

Finn Rodwell joined the Thompson-Okanagan boys basketball team, who ground the competition to a stop on the court for a gold medal finish.

The boy’s soccer squad fared much the same, with Finn Rodwell joining the regional team and bringing home a gold medal after dominating the soccer competition.

Phoebe Barnes, Julia Hart and Gabriella Torrie were a part of the regional girl’s soccer team, finishing fourth overall in their bracket.

Shuswap lacrosse players joined both the field and box lacrosse teams for the Thompson-Okanagan region, with both teams earning medals for their efforts. Brandon Jacobsen helped the zone box lacrosse team to a silver medal finish and Caden Peters hit the pitch with the field lacrosse team, bringing home a bronze.

Both the boy’s and girl’s regional softball teams saw good results at the 2018 BC Games. Mason Netowaysin and Brianna Billy of Chase were on the roster for these teams, both helping to secure a silver medal finish over the weekend.

In the final team sports category featuring Shuswap competitors, Jake Bartels joined the Thompson-Okanagan boy’s volleyball team and put in a solid effort to secure a bronze medal finish in the event.

The athletics category, featuring track and field events, saw a large number of Shuswap competitors hitting the track.

In the 300m hurdles, Meaghan Kujat raced to a bronze medal finish, also competing in the 80m hurdles and coming in ninth place.

Julianne Moore and Lys Milne were a part of the girls 4x400m relay team, helping the Thompson-Okanagan squad reach a fifth place finish.

Moore also took part in the 1200m race, finishing 12th, and the 1500m steeplechase, finishing eighth. Milne ran in the 2000m race, placing 13th, and the 1500m steeplechase where she placed sixth.

Talia Brown toox part in four separate race events, finishing ninth in the super sprint triathlon, seventh in the duathlon, tenth in the aquathlon and ninth in the F1 triathlon.

Natasha Kociuba took part in the shot-put throw, finishing eighth in that event, and the discus throw where she finished 16th.

