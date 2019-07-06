Shupe, Patrick tops at Castlegar dinosaur golf tournament

The 29th annual Dick Wayling Dinosaur golf tournament was held at the Castlegar Golf Course.

The 29th annual Dick Wayling Dinosaur golf tournament was held June 20 and 21 at the Castlegar Golf Course.

The event attracted 137 players from the surrounding area as well as Alberta and the United States, which included one participant from Florida. To become a dinosaur a player must be at least 50. This year’s oldest participant was Ben Thor-Larsen, 91.

The overall low gross winner was Charlie Shupe from Mission shooting a two-day total of 150. The low net winner Ty Patrick from Kaleden, who shot 126. Other local winners included Steve Johnston winning the A flight low gross with a score of 151, Dave Bullock, B flight 153, and Ron Konkin, C Flight 151. Doug Spencer from Surrey got his first hole-in-one, with an ace on the 17th hole.