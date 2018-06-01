Show time Saturday at ‘Unfinished Business’

It's not every day a boxer gets to perform his or her craft in their own hometown as the 'sweet science' has a tendency to take fighters on journeys through unknown territories in distant locales.

Greg Sabatino photoWilliams Lake Boxing Gym members Ron Elliott (from left), Stuart McLellan, Harley Mulvahill, Duncan McLellan and Arthur McLellan are chomping at the bit to step inside the ring this weekend when they host Teofista Boxing’s Unfinished Business in their hometown at the Cariboo Memorial Recreation Complex Saturday night.

That all changes for Williams Lake Boxing Gym members this Saturday when they get the opportunity to show the community just, exactly, what it is they do when they play host to Teofista Boxing’s Unfinished Business — an evening filled with professional and amateur boxing matches in rink one at the Cariboo Memorial Recreation Complex.

Headlining the featured pro matches for the evening will be Williams Lake’s own Stuart McLellan and Riske Creek’s Harley Mulvahill, plus Kamloops’ Ken Huber, formerly of 100 Mile House, who will each be in action taking on their respective opponents.

Rounding out the amateur portion of the evening will be Williams Lake’s Ron Elliott, Arthur McLellan, Duncan McLellan and Joey Helminger.

Adding to the evening’s excitement, the Canadian Professional Boxing Authority has announced a new championship, the Canadian Mexican Title, will be up for grabs when Stuart takes on Mexico’s Isidro Toala in a rematch in the main event of the evening in what’s scheduled as a 10-round, middleweight contest.

The two fighters clashed last July in Mexico, but that contest ended after Stuart was hit with an accidental headbutt from Toala that forced a stop to the fight.

The lakecity professional, who has 23 wins, 2 losses and three draws in his career, said the time for talk is over as everyone involved is excited to perform in Williams Lake this weekend.

“It’s been eight months in the making [planning for this show],” Stuart said.

“The fight is the easy part. There’s been a lot of stress and a lot of unseen work people don’t see behind the scenes as a promoter.

“I’m hoping to finish early but if it goes 10 rounds I’m ready, and I’m looking forward to putting another title on my waist.”

Mulvahill, meanwhile, will be making his professional debut in front of his hometown at 33 years old following an amateur career that has spanned 36 amateur fights.

“We’ve been building toward this for so long, everybody’s ready,” Mulvahill said. “This has been a long camp for me. I’ve been going since February with the other two fights I’ve had.”

Mulvahill is coming off back-to-back wins in Calgary and in Quesnel, over the past two months, and said organizing and training together at the Williams Lake Boxing Gym has really brought the group of fighters together.

“The club: I don’t think we’ve been this tight ever before,” he said. “We all get to work and train together and we all get better together and push each other in the team environment,” Stuart added. “When everybody’s working toward something there’s a constant level of improvement at the gym.”

Mulvahill will be fighting another Mexican fighter, Estaban Zabranos, in a 154-pound bout.

Stuart’s younger brothers Duncan and Arthur are just two of the fighters on Saturday’s card who have been reaping in benefits of a tight-knit training environment.

The duo have grown up around the sport of boxing as their dad, Gary McLellan, is the head coach at the Williams Lake Boxing Gym, while brothers Stuart and Roberto have both competed at the professional level. Over the past while, the pair have begun to train seriously in the sport.

“It’s my first real fight, so I’m real eager to get in there and actually hit somebody as hard as I can,” Duncan said. “It’s going to be real nice to be able to fight in front of people and family I know here in Williams Lake.”

Duncan’s amateur fight will be contested at 160 pounds.

Arthur, meanwhile, is looking to get back in the win column after a tough loss last month in Quesnel. “I’m just looking forward to doing the business and putting on a show,” he said, noting he’s hoping to avenge fellow club member Dana Matthew’s November defeat to Quesnel’s Robert Hollier in his 140-pound fight Saturday. “Harley and I have been training a bit longer than everybody else because we had those amateur fights before, so I’m ready to go.”

For Elliott, the man they call ‘Captain Ron,’ he’ll be taking on Prince George’s Ramir Obena in the second bout of his career.

“It’s the same guy, so I’m looking forward to the rematch,” Elliott said. “I took the last fight on about four days notice, but this time I’m more prepared with the weight and all that, so there’s no surprises. I know he’s a south paw, know he’s got the reach.”

Elliott picked up a split decision win the first time the two clashed, but said the bout was close, and he’s looking forward to another tough fight.

“I’m just looking forward to fighting in front of family and friends,” he said. “It’ll be a good one.”

Williams Lake Boxing Gym members are inviting anyone interested to come out to CJ’s Southwestern Grill Friday evening at 5:30 p.m. for the weigh-ins and buffet dinner in what should be an entertaining evening.

The show gets underway Saturday at the Cariboo Memorial Recreation Complex. Doors open at 6 p.m., with the first bell to sound at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets are available at Advance Cut Barbershop and Hair Salon, CJ’s Southwestern Grill, Fit City Athletica, E.B. Horsman and Son and at the Williams Lake Boxing Gym, plus in Quesnel at the Two Rivers Boxing Club and Circle ‘S’ Western Wear, and in 100 Mile House at Focused Fitness. Tickets are $35 in advance or $45 at the door.

“If people want to come they should get their tickets in advance,” he said. “They’re going pretty good.” For anyone on the fence about catching the fights, Stuart said it’s a different experience to watch live boxing fights.

“It’s an experience like nothing else to go to your first fights,” Stuart said.

“They call it the theatre of the unexpected because anything can happen. Whatever a fight looks like on paper means nothing once you get in there.”

They also thanked the community for all the support they’ve received leading up to this weekend’s event.

“All the sponsors and volunteers, thank you,” Stuart said.

“We haven’t had this kind of support before so we really appreciate it this time. And to all the fans, it’s a humbling experience to get this much love from the community. It means a lot to us at the gym.”

For more information or VIP tables contact Stuart on Facebook or call 1-403-681-0094.