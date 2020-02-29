Shergold Cup split for Cowichan clubs

Results were split for Cowichan Valley teams in the first round of the Lower Island Women’s Soccer Association’s Stephanie Shergold Cup last weekend.

Div. 2 Cowichan United won 1-0 over O30A champions Castaways United at PISE on Friday night, and the O30A Cowichan Cougars lost to Div. 2 Gorge FC by the same score at Hampton Park on Sunday.

United was nervous as Castaways controlled play for the first 15 minutes. Led by Sam Walker and Kristina Biello, the Cowichan defence held firm, limiting Castaways to just a few chances.

“We struggled to handle the well-drilled side, and some uncharacteristic misplaced passes led to one-way traffic early on,” coach Adam Paulson noted.

Cowichan settled into the game and used the wings well, with long throws from Hillary Fisher and slick passing by Maya Johnson leading to opportunities for Jada Hill, who was thwarted on a breakaway that nearly gave Cowichan a halftime lead.

Cowichan stayed calm as the game became more physical in the second half and were rewarded in the 70th minute when Nicole Pugh slotted a pass to Hill who beat the goalkeeper in the low corner. Castaways created their best chance of the match soon after, but Cowichan keeper Gabby Marcolin was up to the task.

United will host O30A Vic West on the Sherman Road turf at 6 p.m.

The Cougars dominated play in their match, but couldn’t find the back of the net. Stacey de Lusignan hit a crossbar shortly before Gorge scored their only goal of the match in the first half. Cowichan had 10 corner kicks in the second half, but each one was turned away.

“It was a very frustrating game,” noted midfielder Amanda Sidhu. “Even though we felt we were the better team, we couldn’t get it to show on the scoresheet.”

The Cougars will host Div. 2 Fernwood this Sunday at 10 a.m. at Evans Park.

Cowichan Valley Citizen