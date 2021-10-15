Shawnigan Hills parkrun report for Oct. 9

Participants in the Oct. 9 parkrun make their way through the campus of Shawnigan Lake School. (Celine Xi photo)

Shawnigan Hills parkrun celebrated event number 25 in style as 14-year-old Hayden Jones led the field of 24 home in 23 minutes 53 seconds, becoming the youngest winner to date. Twelve first-timers took part and five personal-best times were recorded. We look forward to welcoming participants old and new in the coming weeks and months.

Each weekend, parkruns across Canada are given the green light — indeed, our friends over at Clover Point in Victoria were able to restart on Saturday. Hopefully it won’t be long before all 45 events are up and running again.

Walk, jog, run, volunteer or simply come and watch — it is up to you. Be a part of the community, make new friends and socialize — we meet at Shawnigan Coffee House post-run after each event. It is a great way to start the weekend.

To register for parkrun, please go to https://www.parkrun.ca/register. Simply fill in your details and print off your unique barcode and you are good to go.

Next run: Saturday, Oct. 16, at 9 a.m.

– Mark Swannell, organizer

Cowichan Valley Citizen