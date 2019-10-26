Shawnigan Hills Parkrun report for Oct. 19

Pieter Devries and Melanie Philipp battled to a sprint finish last Saturday to place first and second respectively. Junior runner Abby Dyer led during the first half of the 5km run around the campus of Shawnigan Lake School. There were eight personal-best times and three first-timers.

On Sunday, Parkrun ambassadors from Canada and the U.K. took a run around the course, enjoying the scenery and beauty of the school campus. There are more than 2,000 Parkruns worldwide, with 400 new events starting up each year. Runners and walkers of all ages and abilities can take part and the course is suitable for dogs and buggies. Don’t want to participate? Become a volunteer. Email shawniganhills@parkrun.com for further details.

Parkrun takes place at the Shawnigan Hills Athletic Fields every Saturday. Participants need only to register at www.parkrun.ca/register and bring along their barcode to each run.

Next run: Saturday, Oct. 26 at 9 a.m.

– Mark Swannell, organizer