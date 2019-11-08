Shawnigan Hills parkrun report for Nov. 2

The sixth edition of the Shawnigan Hills parkrun saw five first-timers and six personal-best times as Peter DeVries came through as first finisher, with Melanie Philipp finishing first female. We also had seven new volunteers, making this very much a community event.

parkrun is a non-competitive 5km run. However, all performances are recorded and you can analyze them on the website (www.parkrun.ca/shawniganhills) to track progress each week; in fact, many people incorporate parkrun into their training schedule. You can also see your age-grade percentage after each run. Age-grade percentage is a way of identifying the quality of a performance, adjusting for distance, age and gender. Last Saturday, with a time of 27:52 Brenda Niziol (VW 65-69) recorded 73.86 per cent, a new course record and one that will take some beating, especially considering the previous course record time of 18:06 by Dusty Spiller (SM 30-34) in event number two, recorded a mere 71.64 per cent.

So, join the parkrun movement. Walk, jog, run, volunteer or simply come and watch — it’s up to you. Be a part of the community, make new friends and socialize — we meet at Shawnigan Coffee House after each event. Everyone is welcome!

Next run: Saturday, Nov. 9 at 9 a.m.

– Mark Swannell, organizer