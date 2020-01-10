Shawnigan Hills parkrun report for Jan. 4

Event number 15, our first of 2020, saw 21 parkrunners take part in adverse weather conditions. Dark clouds loomed at the start line and the resultant downpour saturated athletes and volunteers alike but did not dampen the spirits as, by the time the final finishers crossed the line, we had sunshine and a beautiful rainbow.

Event number 15, our first of 2020, saw 21 parkrunners take part in adverse weather conditions. Dark clouds loomed at the start line and the resultant downpour saturated athletes and volunteers alike but did not dampen the spirits as, by the time the final finishers crossed the line, we had sunshine and a beautiful rainbow.

It was great to see so many first-timers, many of whom found out about parkrun through the weekly report in this newspaper. First finisher Amy Brooks was back home visiting from afar. The Singapore Shufflers club runner ran a time of 21:53, a mere three seconds outside the female course record. Zoe Legear was second in 23:21, whilst other first-timers included Shelley Yaremcio, Shayne and Mallory Watters, Brian and Linda Zimmerman, John Middleton and junior runner Maya Newman.

There were three personal-best times: Doug Kirkby, who finished strongly in a time of 23:38, David Pope (31:20) and Savonah MacAdam (37:30).

Two regulars took part in parkruns elsewhere in Canada over the Christmas break: Peter DeVries ran the Mundy parkrun in Coquitlam on Dec. 28 and Clover Point in Victoria on New Year’s Day, whilst event director Mark Swannell braved arctic conditions in the Kanata parkrun on Dec. 21.

Register once (www.parkrun.ca/ register) and you can take part in any parkrun event worldwide.

Walk, jog, run, volunteer or simply come and watch — it’s up to you. Be a part of the community, make new friends and socialize — we meet at Shawnigan Coffee House after each event. It is a great way to start the weekend.

Next event: Saturday, Jan. 11 at 9 a.m.

– Mark Swannell, organizer