Shawnigan Hills parkrun report for Jan. 25

After the disappointment of having to cancel the Jan. 18 event due to the snow, 23 eager parkrunners took to the start line on Saturday, narrowly avoiding the early morning rain that had created plenty of puddles on the 5km course.

Eleven-year-old first-timer Sarah Hagen, broke the junior 11-14 course record with a time of 27:14, whilst 10-year-old Matthew Morris clocked another personal best with a time of 32:45. Alison Dewis also achieved a new PB (39:05) in her third parkrun, whilst Paul Hagen improved with a time of 28:32 in his second parkrun.

Eight of the runners have now hit double figures in events completed and this regular crowd has enabled us to keep our weekly average of 22 athletes.

Special mention should go to Pieter DeVries, Rhonda Callow and Tiffany Newman as they completed both parkrun and the Cobble Hill 10K over the weekend.

Walk, jog, run, volunteer or simply come and watch – it is up to you. Be a part of the community, make new friends and socialise – we meet at Shawnigan Coffee House post-run after each event. It is a great way to start the weekend.

Next run: Saturday, Feb. 1 at 9 a.m.

– Mark Swannell, organizer