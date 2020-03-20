Shawnigan Hills parkrun Coronavirus Update

As of last Saturday, March 14, we decided to suspend all parkrun events until the end of April at the earliest. With all the uncertainty caused by coronavirus, it was no surprise that the triumvirate of organizations that enable our event to take place - namely, parkrun Canada, Shawnigan Lake School and the Cowichan Valley Regional District - gave us three different estimates. However, each were consistent in their concern for the well-being of the public and we would like to thank them for their continued support.

As it stands, there is nothing stopping people going on a solo run; in fact, the government are encouraging people to stay active. So why not try parkrun Freedom? As explained on the website, “parkrun Freedom is the ability to record your time if you run one of our courses at a different time to the normal parkrun.” These runs do not count towards your parkrun total but you can get them recorded on the assigned results page: https://www.parkrun.com/results/freedom

We would like to encourage all parkrunners to continue to monitor updates on either the Shawnigan Hills Facebook page or https://www.parkrun.ca

– Mark Swannell, organizer

Cowichan Valley Citizen