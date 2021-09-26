Shawnigan first, host Chargers third in Duncan Christian volleyball tournament

With her back to the net, Duncan Christian’s Nema de Vries returns the ball during a match against the Lake Cowichan Secondary Lakers. (Kevin Rothbauer/Citizen)

Shawnigan Lake School finished first and the host Chargers placed third at Duncan Christian School’s Welcome Back Senior Girls Volleyball Tournament last Saturday.

Shawnigan defeated Gulf Islands Secondary 25-9, 19-25, 15-9 in the first-place final, while DCS topped Cowichan Secondary 25-23, 19-25, 15-9 in the third-place game.

Shawnigan went 4-0 in the round robin, followed by GISS at 3-1, DCS at 2-2 and Cowichan at 1-3. Lake Cowichan School went 0-4 and missed the playoff round, although they were competitive in all of their matches, losing 25-21, 31-29 to Cowichan, 25-21, 25-23 to Shawnigan and 25-22, 27-25 to DCS, and in three sets to GISS.

Cowichan Valley Citizen