With her back to the net, Duncan Christian’s Nema de Vries returns the ball during a match against the Lake Cowichan Secondary Lakers. (Kevin Rothbauer/Citizen)

Shawnigan first, host Chargers third in Duncan Christian volleyball tournament

Gulf Islands, Cowichan and Lake Cowichan round out the field

Shawnigan Lake School finished first and the host Chargers placed third at Duncan Christian School’s Welcome Back Senior Girls Volleyball Tournament last Saturday.

Shawnigan defeated Gulf Islands Secondary 25-9, 19-25, 15-9 in the first-place final, while DCS topped Cowichan Secondary 25-23, 19-25, 15-9 in the third-place game.

Shawnigan went 4-0 in the round robin, followed by GISS at 3-1, DCS at 2-2 and Cowichan at 1-3. Lake Cowichan School went 0-4 and missed the playoff round, although they were competitive in all of their matches, losing 25-21, 31-29 to Cowichan, 25-21, 25-23 to Shawnigan and 25-22, 27-25 to DCS, and in three sets to GISS.

