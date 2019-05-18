Sharks set to chop down Timbermen

The Oceanside Junior B2 Sharks play their first home game in the Pacific Northwest Junior Lacrosse League against the Nanaimo Timbermen at Oceanside Place this coming Saturday night at 8 p.m.

Assistant coach John Shafi said they’re excited to have the Sharks accepted in the PNWJL this year and will compete against Campbell River Ravens, Saanich Express and the Westshore Bears this season.

Shafi said the Sharks are still gelling as a team. The head coach is Cam Miller and team manager is Rennee Allan. The team consist of players from Parksville Qualicum, Port Alberni, Duncan and Victoria.

“We are still developing and we’re hoping later in the season we will be beating the top teams in the league,” said Shafi, who last year tried to get the Sharks in the league but was not able to.

The Sharks played their first game against the Westshore Bears at the Cave on May 9 and lost 16-4. The Sharks showed some teeth early as they tied things up 1-1 with goals from Clayton Vickers, assisted by Dawson Fyfe and Diego Hopkins. The Sharks put up a strong fight but the Bears were tad to strong and build up a good lead before Oceanside finally stopped the onslaught with three goals in the third, two by Michael Stewart and one from Fyfe.

The Bears host the Sharks again tonight at the Q Centre Arena in Victoria.

On Saturday, the Sharks are hoping to get on the win column against the Timbermen who are 0-3 so far this season.

The Sharks are inviting the community to come out and cheer for the Sharks. Admission is $5 per person and those 12 years and under, they get in free. Lacrosse players wearing Oceanside jerseys also get in free.

