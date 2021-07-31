Sharks land a provincial crown at virtual championships

Seventeen-year-old Iris Tinmouth led the Comox Valley Sharks team at the virtual provincial championships with some outstanding end-of-season swims. Photo supplied

Submitted by Tyler Lewall

Special to The Record

The 2020/21 season concluded for the Comox Valley Sharks in July, with the hosting of the first swim meet in the province since COVID restrictions, then with the top swimmers in the club competing in the virtual provincial championships. Normally 600-700 of the province’s top swimmers would gather together to race, but this year the championship was done virtually with each club submitting results from in-house time trials.

Seventeen-year-old Iris Tinmouth led the team with some outstanding end-of-season swims. Tinmouth had seven races and was crowned provincial champion in the 15-17 girls’ 800-metre freestyle. She followed that up with a third in the 400m individual medley, sixth in the 200m butterfly, eighth in 200m free, 14th in 100m fly and 200 IM and a 16th place finish in the 50m fly.

In total eight Sharks were qualified to compete against B.C.’s best swimmers.

Twelve-year-old Sasha Woldnik had five races, with seventh place finishes in 100 and 200m fly, 400 free, 13th place in 200m free and 16th in 50m fly.

Fourteen-year-old Nathan Johnson had five swims as well. He placed 11th in 200m free, 14th in 400m free 15th in 800m free, 17th in 100m free and 25th in 50m fly.

Nadia Macluskie, 15 stepped up to the 15-17 age category and came away with a 10th in 200m free and 14th in 100m free. Joining Macluskie and Tinmouth in the 15-17 category was Grace Revenberg, 16, with a 14th place finish in 100m breaststroke and 17th in 50m breaststroke. Fellow breaststroker Jordan Raume, 16 raced well against the 15-17-year-old boys with 16th and 18th place finishes in the same 100 and 50 breaststrokes.

Noah Lewall, 12 and Thanasis Wees, 14 both competing in their first provincial championships came away with an eighth place finish in 100m backstroke and 23rd place finish in 50m fly, respectively.

The swimmers now get a well-earned break through the month of August before starting up again in September.

Tyler Lewall is the coach for the Comox Valley Sharks Swim Club.

Comox Valley Record