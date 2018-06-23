Shamrocks sitting in second spot in Junior A standings

Victoria split games over the weekend and beat the Timbermen Wednesday

Junior A Shamrocks, Brayden Brown, looks to receive the ball in a game against the Coquitlam Adanacs May 5. (Lindsey Horsting/News Gazette staff)

The Junior A Shamrocks split games this past weekend. They beat the Salmonbellies 10-8 and lost to the Delta Islander 11-8.

The win moves the Shamrocks into second place in the league, one point ahead of both the Salmonbellies and the Port Coquitlam Saints.

New West came out with a 3-1 start against Victoria, and at the end of the second period the score was tied up. The Shamrocks scored the last three goals to seal the victory.

Victoria’s Brad McCulley had five goals for the Shamrocks and Marshal King had a goal and five assists and Cam Dunkerly took the win in net.

In their game against the Islanders, the Shamrocks let their opposition get ahead to start the game, and the closest they came was closing the gap within two points. Delta held a 4-0 advantage over the Shamrocks until Braylon Lumb scored to put them on the board.

King had three goals and three assists and McCulley had two goals and three assists.

Victoria had 67 shots on goal compared to Delta’s 47.

The Shamrocks beat the Nanaimo Timbermen 18-5 at Duncan Arena, Tuesday evening in a balanced effort.

Ten players scored in the win, King had five goals and two assists and McCulley had three goals and two helpers.

Up next for the Junior A team is the Saints on Sunday, June 24 at 4 p.m. at Poco Rec Centre.

The Tier 1 Junior B squad has had a 10-day break and took on the Nanaimo Timbermen on Wednesday.

