Shamrocks shut down Timbermen to even series

The Shamrocks were able to keep control of the game against the Timbermen, and the series is now tied.

Victoria defeated Nanaimo 8-4 in Game 2 of the Western Lacrosse Association semifinals on Friday at Frank Crane Arena.

The visitors led 3-1 after one period and 7-2 through two. The T-men scored two early goals in the third to threaten, but the Shamrocks got the next one and there was no further scoring.

“I think tonight we came with intensity – we didn’t come with that type of intensity in Victoria in Game 1,” said Bob Heyes, Shamrocks coach. “We were physical and we were in their faces and that’s playoff lacrosse.”

Timbermen coach Kaleb Toth said his team wasn’t good enough, particularly over the first two periods.

“They played well, we didn’t, they won the game and we’ve got to play better,” he said.

Toth said his offensive guys needed to find a way to get to the middle when opposing defenders were keeping them to the outside.

“[Their goalie] played well. He was at the top of the crease all day; we didn’t take advantage of that by trying to go back-side on him. It’s adjustments that we need to make,” he said.

Toth did add that he definitely thinks his guys will be ready to play with heart and pride when the teams take the floor for Game 3. He suggested they’ll be encouraged by their strong third period in Game 2 and be trying to improve on that.

“That’s what we’re going to look to do,” said Toth. “We’re going to try to get them a little bit more motivated, a little more into the game early and hopefully have a better result.”

Nanaimo’s goals were scored by Dane Sorensen, Jon Phillips, Drew Belgrave and Colton Clark. Charles Claxton made 40 saves as shots were 48-38.

For Victoria, Rhys Duch had a hat trick, Rob Hellyer had five assists and Tyler Gibson had a goal and three assists. Adam Shute made 34 saves for the win.

GAME ON … The T-men and Shamrocks play Game 3 on Sunday, Aug. 5, at 7:30 p.m. at the Q Centre. Game 4 will be Tuesday, Aug. 7, at 7:30 p.m. at Frank Crane Arena.

