Shamrocks seek to rattle Thunder tonight at Q Centre

Former Shamrocks captain Corey Small keeps his eyes on the ball during action against the Langley Thunder at The Q Centre. (File photo)Former Shamrocks captain Corey Small keeps his eyes on the ball during action against the Langley Thunder at The Q Centre. (File photo)

The Shamrocks look to rebound from a tough loss in their season opener against rivals the Nanaimo Timbermen. They’re taking on Langley Thunder tonight at the Q Centre.

Expect the Shamrocks to keep up their scoring run from last year, when the team recorded at least six goals in every game but one.

Former Jr. Shamrock Brad McCulley will be one player in the Thunder Victoria will need to have an answer for. McCulley comes to the Q Centre for the first time as a Thunder following his first multi-goal game in their 14-9 loss on Thursday to the Salmonbellies.

Langley will also bring last year’s Rookie of the Year Tyler Pace, who won the award after scoring 65 points in 18 games for the team. Victoria will have to rely on Captain Matt Yager and Ben McCullough to guard Pace, McCulley and Robinson and will need to look out for Thunder’s strong, offensive game.

The ball drop is set for 6:00 p.m. Tickets, merchandise, and other information are available at VictoriaShamrocks.com, or by calling 250-478-ROCK (7625). The game is also being broadcast live on WLA TV.

