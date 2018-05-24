Shamrocks keen on keeping veteran players

Victoria Shamrocks players battle with the New Westminster Salmonbellies during game four of the Western Lacrosse Association finals at The Q Centre. The Salmonbellies went on to defeat the Shamrocks 11-13 on the mainland in game five of the series. (Spencer Pickles/Black Press).

A number of key players are returning to the Victoria Shamrocks this season.

Attackman, Rhys Duch, returns for his 10th season, and assistant captains Matt Yager and Greg Harnett will bring strength to the team’s defense.

Ben McCullough, last season’s most popular player, as voted by the fans, will also suit up in green and white. Chris Wardle and Casey Jackson are coming back to the ‘Rocks after successful seasons in the National Lacrosse League (NLL).

In a statement, Chris Welch, Shamrocks’ general manager, was happy to let fans know who would be back this season.

“As illustrated by this group of players and others yet to be announced, we’re keeping much of our core intact as we strive to get back on top in a very competitive league. We think our fans will like the blend of veteran experience with the injection of youth that’s coming into our lineup,” he said.

