Shamrocks home opener tonight

Victoria opens play against Burnaby at 7:30 p.m., tailgate party starts at 5

  • May. 25, 2018 12:00 a.m.
  • Sports

The Q Centre will be rocking in Colwood tonight for the first game of the season.

The Victoria Shamrocks are back in action with a mix of young and veteran talent back in the lineup and head coach Bob Heyes is ready to get the season underway.

The ‘Rocks have announced Matt Yager as their new captain with Greg Harnett – an assistant captain last year – and Jesse King taking on assistant captain responsibilities this year.

Action gets underway inside The Q Centre at 7:30 p.m. Friday against the Burnaby Lakers but the festivities kick off early with a pre-game tailgate party starting at 5 p.m.

