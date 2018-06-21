Shamrocks’ Chris Wardle charges towards the net against the Maple Ridge Burrards. Wardle had four points and four assists in the win. (Lindsey Horsting/News Gazette staff)

Shamrocks head into weekend play after beating Burrards 14-9

Victoria played off the crowd to pull away in the second

The Senior Shamrocks beat the Maple Ridge Burrards 14-9 during alumni night at The Q Centre, improving to 5-2 on the season.

It was a tight game in the first, but the Shamrocks scored five in a row in the second to pull away from Maple Ridge.

Eight players scored for Victoria, Chris Wardle scored four goals and had four helpers, King had three goals and three assists. Rhys Duch had a one goal and seven assists and goalie Adam Shute grabbed his first career WLA win, saving 44 of 53 shots.

Up next for the Shamrocks are the Nanaimo Timbermen on Friday, June 29 at 7:30 p.m.

That Friday game will honour veterans and first responders.

