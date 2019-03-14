Shames Mountain’s second-last Mini Race Series took place last weekend

'Ski-rex' will ski on the bunny hill to give out cookie medals at final races

With the excitement of the big snowfall last weekend, Shames Mountain doubled up on their cheers as the second-last Mini Race Series took place March 9 – 10.

Over 150 competitors between the ages of three to 83, skied and snowboarded down the 240-feet Potline trail on the hill in pursuit of the top spot on the podium. There were also a few races set up between coaches, mountain staff, and married couples to intensify the competition.

The fastest time was rung in by Kylar Highe with 21.08 seconds in the males’ 21+ category.

The fastest female was 14-year-old Alexis Talstra at 26.09 in the 20 & under category.

Her family joined in on the winning celebrations with her brother Jordan Talstra coming in third in the 12 & under for skiing and their father Mike Talstra third in snowboarding.

Approximately 90 racers are expected to show up for the last leg of the Mini Race Series this weekend, which will be for racers ages 10 & under.

The Mini Races are a free six-race series open to all skiers and snowboarders, with a champion named for each category at the end of the season during the club’s year-end banquet.

To end their season in traditional style, kids will be dressed up in costumes. They will also have “Ski-Rex” joining them on the race on the hill, handing out cookie medals to everyone giving it their best on the hill.

“Ski-Rex” was introduced to the races last year as a mascot and has become quite the celebrity for the bunny hill crowd.

The event will take place on March 16 and 17 at Shames Mountain on the Bunny Hill from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Medals will be awarded at 3:30 p.m. at the club trailer.

