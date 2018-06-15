Seventh record falls at Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows elementary track meet

Tyler Magdalinski joins Taryck Tahid in setting two.

A seventh record was broken at the recent Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows school district elementary track and field championships

Tyler Magdalinski broke a 35-year-old record, winning the Grade 4 boys’ 800-metre final in 2:34. The old record was 2:37, set by Randy Strange in 1983.

Magdalinski also won the 100m final, and was anchor for the Pitt Meadows elementary Grade 4 boys’ four-by-100m relay team that also set a record, with a winning time of 1:01.61.

Five other records were broken at the Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows school district elementary track and field championships last week.

Taryck Tahid of Eric Langton elementary set two of them.

Tahib set a record in the Grade 5 boys’ 100-metre final with a time of 12.71 seconds.

He also set a record in winnings the Grade 5 boys’ 200m final with a time of 27.94 seconds.

Dianna Kim of Alexander Robinson elementary set a record in the Grade 5 girls’ 100m final with a time of 14.22 seconds.

In the relays, Harry Hooge set a record in the Grade 5 boys’ 100m event, with a time of 1:00.75.

Davie Jones elementary set a record in the Grade 4 girls’ 100m relay, with a time of 1:04.14

In the team competition, Kanaka Creek elementary finished first among large schools wth 387 points, followed by Albion and laity View.

Among medium schools, Davie Jones was first with 151 points, followed by Eric Langton and Meadowridge.

Among small schools, Edith McDermott came first with 152 points, followed by Maple Ridge Christian and Whonnock.

About 2,000 students from Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows took part in the two-day meet last week.