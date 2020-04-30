Seven Hills’ nine hole golf course remains open amidst COVID-19

'The golf course remains open until we are forced otherwise'

The welcome sign outside of the Seven Hills Golf and Country Club. (Tyson Whitney - North Island Gazette)

The Seven Hills Golf and Country Club’s nine hole course continues to stay open amidst the pandemic.

“We support the recommendations from Public Health, and the WHO regarding social distancing to help flatten the curve of growth of COVID-19,” stated a news release on the golf club’s social media page. “The safety of our staff, members and guests are our top priority.”

The release added that during this time, the golf club will be “unable to offer club rentals and driving range baskets in order to keep touch-points to a minimum.”

On the positive side, there will hopefully be news of the driving range opening soon.

“The golf course remains open until we are forced otherwise,” noted the release. “We have introduced ‘raised cups’ and also removed all rakes and ball washers from the course. We ask you to continue to use the same precautions while playing to help keep everyone safe.”

Some rules listed for playing the course:

Refrain from touching the flagstick;

Stay at least 2 meters away from playing partners;

Use a ‘Gimmie’ range;

Do not shake hands before or after round; and

Only ride in a cart with someone you live with.

“The clubhouse will be open for washroom access ONLY,” added the release. “We will continue to clean these facilities frequently… Thank you for your patience and understanding as we navigate these uncharted waters.”

To check-in or purchase memberships and green fees, please use the window to the left of the clubhouse where they will be happy to assist you from 10am-6pm. Outside hours of operation please send an e-transfer to sevenhills@live.ca. During this time please avoid the use of cash.

