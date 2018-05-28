Seven aside soccer tourney

The Comox Valley United Division 1 men's team is hosting an Adult 7 A-side Soccer Tournament June 22-24 at the Valley View fields.

The divisions include Men’s Open, Rec A Co-Ed, Rec B Co-Ed and Over 35 Co-Ed.

Organizers hope for a big turnout and some sunshine.

Fans can watch games while sipping a beverag in an outdoor beer garden — where lawn games will be played.

There will also be food, foosball and World Cup games shown in the clubhouse. Music will play all weekend.

Registration information can be found at bit.ly/2kwZwC0, or visit the tournament Facebook page: www.facebook.com/ComoxSoccerTournament/.

If you can’t build a full team, register as an individual and organizers will find a team for you.

FMI: email Carey at co-edsoccertourney@shaw.ca