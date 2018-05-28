Seven aside soccer tourney

The Comox Valley United Division 1 men's team is hosting an Adult 7 A-side Soccer Tournament June 22-24 at the Valley View fields.

  • May. 28, 2018 12:00 a.m.
  • Sports

The Comox Valley United Division 1 men’s team is hosting an Adult 7 A-side Soccer Tournament June 22-24 at the Valley View fields.

The divisions include Men’s Open, Rec A Co-Ed, Rec B Co-Ed and Over 35 Co-Ed.

Organizers hope for a big turnout and some sunshine.

Fans can watch games while sipping a beverag in an outdoor beer garden — where lawn games will be played.

There will also be food, foosball and World Cup games shown in the clubhouse. Music will play all weekend.

Registration information can be found at bit.ly/2kwZwC0, or visit the tournament Facebook page: www.facebook.com/ComoxSoccerTournament/.

If you can’t build a full team, register as an individual and organizers will find a team for you.

FMI: email Carey at co-edsoccertourney@shaw.ca

Previous story
PHOTOS: Langley show jumping competition backdrop for food fundraiser
Next story
VIDEO: Soccer still goes ahead at Seabird Festival despite other cancellations

Just Posted

The Watoto Children’s Choir shares message of hope with Kelowna

  • 20 hours ago

 

Penticton reaches settlement on Lakeview Terraces

  • 20 hours ago

 

Seven aside soccer tourney

  • 20 hours ago

 

Chilliwack Youth Orchestra hopes to get just deserts during season finale concert

  • 20 hours ago

 

Most Read