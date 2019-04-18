Seniors slo pitch league looking for players

The Evergreen senior recreational slowpitch group is now looking for new players of 55+ of age of either gender. It is our third year of operation and we are now looking at expanding our team numbers to four. We need at least an extra 15 players if not more to do so. We play every Tuesday and Friday morning from 9:30-11:30, May through August at Lewis Park.

If you are interested, you need to become a member of the Evergreen Club at a cost of $27 for the year and pay a minimal participation fee (max $20) to play in order to cover field rentals and equipment purchase.

Even if you played a while ago and your levels of skills and abilities are no longer what they used to be and are looking to play in a fun and relaxed atmosphere with a really super good bunch of people, this is the place.

The first practice is April 30. For more information, call Andre at 250-338-9488, or show up at the April 30 practice and ask for Andre.