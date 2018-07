The Evergreen Senior Slopitch League is in full swing in the Comox Valley.

The Evergreen Senior Slopitch League runs twice a week at Lewis Park. The season runs until the end of August. Players 55 and older are invited to show up at Lewis Park on a Tuesday or Friday at 9:15 a.m. Bring a glove if you can. FMI: Ernest Kassian 250-335-1333 or Evergreen Club 338-1000. Ask for Janet Hutchinson. Scott Stanfield photo

Ernest Kassian has resurrected 55-plus slopitch with mixed teams, which play twice a week at Lewis Park in Courtenay.

The season runs until the end of August.

Anyone wanting to play can show up at Lewis Park on a Tuesday or Friday at 9:15 a.m. Bring a glove if you can.

FMI: call Kassian at 250-335-1333 or the Evergreen Club at 338-1000. Ask for Janet Hutchinson, activity coordinator.