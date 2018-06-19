The Senior Women’s Amateur Provincial Golf championship at Crown Isle is underway. Scott Stanfield photo

Senior Women’s Amateur underway

About 80 players from B.C. and Alberta teed off Tuesday at the Senior Women's Amateur Provincial Golf championship at Crown Isle. The field includes last year's winner Karen Pultz of Surrey, and the other top-three finishers who qualified for nationals.

The 54-hole stroke play event is for players on the far side of 50. Included is a super senior, 60-plus category.

A winner will be declared by the end of the day on Thursday.

The top four qualify for the national championship, Aug. 28 at the Lookout Point Country Club in Fonthill, Ont.

