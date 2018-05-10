Senior slopitch needs players

Ernest Kassian hopes to expand the Evergreen Senior Slopitch League this season.

Last year, Kassian resurrected 55-plus slopitch in the Comox Valley with two mixed teams, which played twice a week at Lewis Park.

“It was very successful last year,” he said. “It’s proven to be a useful thing to the community. There’s a social element.”

The league has started practices, from which Kassian will form teams, based on a system he used when he lived in Sun City, Arizona.

“We have a lot of fun, that’s the main thing,” Kassian said, noting there is no sliding in senior slopitch. “We’ve modified some rules to avoid injury…Essentially it’s a hitting game.”

The season runs from May to the end of August.

Anyone wanting to play can show up at Lewis Park on a Tuesday or Friday at 9:15 a.m. Bring a glove if you can.

FMI: call Kassian at 250-335-1333 or the Evergreen Club at 338-1000. Ask for Janet Hutchinson, activity coordinator.