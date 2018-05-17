Senior Royals drop close games over the weekend

The Save-on-Foods Parksville Bantam Royals’ Brier Pilon put in a strong performance against the Langley Blaze but errors in the field cause them to lose 8-3 in Game one on Sunday. — James Dean Photo

The Save-on-Foods Parksville Royals took on three rivals last week and ended up with a 2-3 record.

On May 9, the Royals took on the Mid-Island Pirates in Nanaimo. It was a close game at the start with neither side scoring in the first three innings. Starting pitcher Brodie Comerford, with help from the Royals’ defence, allowed only one earned run in four innings of action. He struck out four but gave up five hits. Shae Verral came in relief in the top of the fifth but fell apart in the bottom of the sixth as Nanaimo piled up six runs en route to a 7-0 shutout victory over the Royals.

The Royals regrouped for a couple of weekend doubleheaders. They started off with a bang on Saturday vs. the North Shore Twins, scoring 12 runs in five innings in the opening game. Parksville hitters were selective at the plate, drawing 12 walks to go with eight hits. Catcher Spencer Walton had a double to score three runs and second baseman Thomas Green was 2-for-3 with two RBIs. Starter Brady Radcliffe did his part with five shutout innings. The Royals mercied the Twins 12-0.

Following the weekend schedule, Radcliffe finds himself atop of the PBL leader board with a record of six wins and no losses. He also leads the league in strikeouts with 35.

In the second half of the doubleheader, starter Brayden Baker got the ball and pitched five innings, allowing four earned runs. Baker left with a 5-4 lead but relievers Jaxon Ackerman and Verral couldn’t hold on for the win as the Twins took a close one, 6-5 in eight innings. At the plate Josh Laukkanen went 2-for-3 with a triple and two RBIs and Walton notched his second double of the day to also knock in two runs.

Sunday found the Royals at UBC against the Thunder and starter Jacob Volkers was in full command, scattering three hits over the first five innings with no runs allowed. The Thunder got to him in the bottom of the sixth scoring three runs to take the lead.

Parksville was unable to answer back in the top of the seventh as UBC won, 3-2. Green went 2-for-2 at the plate and third baseman Kieran Bowles had a double and an RBI.

The Royals continued to get solid pitching on Sunday as Game 2 starter Ethan Christensen went five innings allowing only two runs. Brodie Comerford came on in relief and allowed no runs to seal the win. Laukkanen and Kiran Carcary each had two hits and Green contributed four RBIs for a 12-3 Royals victory.

Juniors win home opener

The Save-On-Foods Parksville Junior Royals finally came home this past weekend and began well with two victories against the visiting Whalley Chiefs of Surrey.

Jacob Stockton got the start in game one and was in a groove early. His command left him in the fourth and the Chiefs scored four runs to take a 4-2 lead. Brett Wildeman and Jaden Barr closed the door in relief the rest of the way and gave the Royals a chance to get back into it. In the sixth inning with the local crew down 4-3, the Royals loaded the bases with one out and Stockton launched a bases-clearing double that put Parksville up, 6-4.

The Royals kept the hot bats going with four runs in the first inning of game two, on their way to a 7-1 victory. Staff ace Nathan Lagos pitched a complete game, scattering four hits across seven innings. Stockton, Trevor Nicoll, and Tyler Newby each went 2-for-3 at the plate as the Royals’ offence fired on all cylinders. Lagos had a solid day at the plate, going 3-for-4 with a triple.

On Sunday, the Royals were in tough against the Langley Blaze and dropped both ends of the doubleheader. Game one starter Brier Pilon put in a strong performance but errors in the field allowed the strong Langley batters to put seven runs on the board. Pilon allowed three earned runs over five innings as the Royals fell to the Blaze 8-3.

Lagos and Barr both went 2-for-3 at the dish and James Ingersoll smacked a double to deep center to drive in one of the Parksville runs.

Game two was all Langley as starter Nolan Macdonald allowed six earned runs in three innings and then reliever Laine Rogers allowed three more to give Langley the win.

Bantams sweep the weekend

The Save-On-Foods Parksville Bantam Royals won their four games over the weekend and sit a half-game back of first in the Bantam PBL standings.

In game one against the UBC Thunder, starter Anson McGorman struck out six over 3-2/3 innings but was tagged for five runs on four hits. Nathan Underhill and Kolby Wood came on in relief and blanked the Thunder the rest of the way. Austin Walper led the offence going 2-for-3 with a triple and an RBI. Owen Crouse had a triple of his own for two RBIs and Cameron Bell had a single and an RBI as the Royals rallied for an 8-5 win.

Lefty Ethan Dean got the start in the second half of the doubleheader and didn’t allow a run over five strong innings. Parksville’s hitters took it to the UBC hurlers for 10 runs. McGorman, Elijah Oelke, and Will Fox each went 2-for-3 and Walper’s double off the wall batted in three runs.

Sunday at Springwood Park saw two spirited contests against the Whalley Chiefs. Ellis Vugteveen started game one and allowed three runs over six innings with seven strikeouts. Vugteveen also went 2-for-3 at the plate as did McGorman and Owen Lagos. With the Royals leading 5-3 and Wood on in relief, the Chiefs scored a run to make it close, but that was all they’d get as Parksville held on for the 5-4 victory.

The finale was a slugfest with the teams scoring a combined 16 runs. Starter Walper was on his game, allowing just two runs over 4-2/3 innings. The bullpen ran into trouble, however, and it was up to the bats to bail them out. Home runs by Carter Hall and Vugteveen paced the attack with Underhill going 2-for-3 and Crouse going 2-for-4. McGorman and Dean each contributed singles on the way to a wild, 9-7 Parksville win.

“Timely hitting was key for us this weekend,” said coach Wes Dieleman. “Our starters did a good job keeping us in the game as did our bullpen, giving our offense a chance.”

— NEWS Staff/Royals Submission