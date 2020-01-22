Senior girls Timberwolves Classic tipping off tomorrow

Annual Abbotsford tournament welcomes some of the top teams from across the province

Yale’s Tana Pankratz drives to the hoop against Walnut Grove during last year’s final at the Timberwolves Classic senior girls tournament. (John Morrow/Abbotsford News)

Some of the best senior girls basketball teams in the province come to Abbotsford starting tomorrow for the annual Timberwolves Classic Tournament.

The event, which runs from Jan. 23 to 25 at Robert Bateman Secondary School, sees 16 clubs battle it out.

The host Bateman Timberwolves (ranked 10th, 3A), W. J. Mouat Hawks (honourable mention, 4A), Abbotsford Panthers (second, 3A), MEI Eagles (fifth, 3A) and Yale Lions (sixth, 4A) are the local teams competing.

Also invited are: Langley’s Walnut Grove Gators (third, 4A), Coquitlam’s Dr. Charles Best Blue Devils (unranked), Richmond’s R.A. McMath Wildcats (third, 3A), Surrey’s Lord Tweedsmuir Panthers (ninth, 4A), Port Moody’s Heritage Woods Kodiaks (seventh, 4A), Chilliwack’s G.W. Graham Grizzlies (honourable mention, 3A), the North Delta Huskies (unranked), Kamloops’ Valleyview Vikings (seventh, 3A), the South Kamloops Titans (ninth, 3A), the Okanagan-Mission Huskies (first, 3A) and the Steveston-London Sharks (unranked).

The tournament begins at 8:30 a.m. on Jan. 23, when Walnut Grove takes on Charles Best.

The host Timberwolves open at 10:15 a.m. that day when they take on McMath. Mouat battles Tweedsmuir at noon, the Panthers take on North Delta at 3:30 p.m., MEI challenges Valleyview at 5:15 p.m. and Yale takes on South Kamloops at 8:30 p.m.

Games continue all day on Friday and Saturday, with the championship game set for 8:30 p.m. Semifinal games go down at 11 a.m. and 12:45 p.m. on Saturday.

Last year’s tournament final saw Walnut Grove defeat Yale 90-71.

