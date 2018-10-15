Senior girls Rainmakers go 2-2 in Smithers play day

Head coach said the Prince Rupert team is showing improved play as zones approach

The Charles Hays Secondary School senior girls volleyball team went 2-2 in Smithers over the weekend. (Photo submitted by Nancy Le)

The Charles Hays Secondary School (CHSS) senior girls volleyball team are continuing to build momentum as their season draws to a close.

The Rainmakers were in Terrace on Oct. 13 where they competed in a play day featuring teams from Terrace, Hazelton, Smithers and Kitimat.

CHSS went 2-2 on the day, and head coach Nancy Le said her team showed improved effort in all 4 games.

“They hustle a lot better,” Le said. “They know how to read position in games much better than they did before. We’ve done a lot of drill to work on those skills and it’s starting to show.”

The Rainmakers came back to beat Smithers Secondary School 13-25, 25-16 and 15-13 in their first game; lost 12-25 and 11-25 to Caledonia in their second game; lost to Hazelton 25-16, 18-25 and 13-15 in their third game; and beat Centennial Christian School 25-16, 25-27 and 15-11 in their final game of the day.

Le said that in addition to their improved effort, the Rainmakers communicated better during their games.

The Rainmakers’s last play day before zones competition is on Oct. 27 in Smithers. Le said that in order for the team to really compete at a high level moving forward at future tournaments, they have to improve their mental toughness during close games.

“We need to work on staying grounded emotionally and mentally,” she said. “Sometimes it affects the way we perform in competitive situations.”

