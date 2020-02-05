Senior girls basketball team from Comox ready for post-season

Bianka Moffitt of the Highland Raiders senior girls basketball team gives chase during the final league game of the season, Tuesday at home against John Barsby. Scott Stanfield photo

The Highland Raiders senior girls basketball team capped an undefeated season in double-A league play with a convincing win at home Tuesday against John Barsby Secondary of Nanaimo.

The Raiders held a 32-11 lead at half, and cruised to a 61-24 victory. They finished the regular season with six wins — two each over Ladysmith, Kwalicum and Barsby.

“We played a total of 18 games this season,” coach James Warren said, noting exhibition wins against Brentwood and Carihi.

Highland lost to Lambrick Park — the eighth-ranked team in B.C. for AA schools – in the final of the Totem Tournament in Port Alberni. They also lost to the Isfeld Ice of Courtenay, which is an honourable mention in the provincial rankings for AAA teams.

The Raiders senior squad is entirely comprised of Grade 10 and 11 players. Their goal is to win the North Island Championships, which happen this weekend in Qualicum. The top four teams advance to the Island championships, Feb. 13-15 in Shawnigan Lake. Two teams from Islands qualify for the B.C. championships.