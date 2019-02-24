Senior curling championships wrap up at the Trail Curling Club

The Marilou Richter and Wes Craig teams win gold at the senior curling championship in Trail

The 2019 BC Senior Curling Championships crowned its champions on Sunday at the Trail Curling Club.

The Marilou Richter team from Penticton-Kelowna, with Dawn Everest third, Cindy Curtain second, and Deirdre Riley lead, went undefeated, closing out the tournament with 6-4 victory over Team Shiella Cowan in the women’s final to claim gold. On the Men’s side, the highly touted Wes Craig and Craig Lepine teams met in the final and didn’t leave anyone disappointed, delivering an extra-end thriller to decide the winner.

For Richter, a key moment in the game came in the fourth end, when Cowan was counting two with rocks side-by-side and buried on the button. Somehow skip Marilou Richter found a path and ran her own rock onto the two red stones, moving them just enough to score two and take a 4-1 lead.

However, Cowan battled back scoring two in the the fifth end, and tying the game with a steal in the sixth. Richter scored one in the seventh, and stole the eighth for the victory.

The Wes Craig team, with Steve Waatainen third, Craig Burton second, and Keith Clarke lead, lost to Lepine in the opening match 4-3 following a circus shot by skip Lepine on his final rock.

It was Wes Craig’s turn this time. Down 4-2 in the eighth, Craig found a port and bumped his own rock into the four-foot to knock out Lepine’s stone, score two and force the extra end.

Perfect rocks from Craig’s third Waatainen buried a stone on the back of the four-foot, leaving Lepine a tough run-back for the win. The rock stayed out and Lepine was thin on the hit, missing the take out-in an exciting 5-4 Craig victory.

The two teams also met in last year’s final with Lepine coming out on top.

The Richter and Craig teams will head to Chilliwack for the 2019 Canadian Senior Curling Championship, Mar. 22-28.

See more on the Senior Curling Championships in Tuesday’s Trail Times.