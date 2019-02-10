Senior bonspiel in Parksville draws 18 teams

C event team winner of the Parksville Senior Mixed bonspiel (L to R) Greg Rehill, Winn Rehill, Lorna Schwartz and Ron Schwartz. — Submitted photo

The Parksville Curling Club recently held its annual senior mixed bonspiel .

Eighteen teams took part in the three-day event with four rinks from the Lower Mainland and the rest from Qualicum Beach, Port Alberni and Parksville.

All the teams played five games during those three days. After the first two games, teams were then placed in four events based on their win/loss/tie record, the number of ends won, points scored and a team draw to button contest.

Results:

A Event winners (Sponsored by Save on Foods) — Skip Zack Kozak, Virginia Gibberd/Sandy Machan, Craig Duncan and Dianne Procter

B Event winners (Sponsored by the Ross Stephen Family) — Skip Oryst Myroniuk, Janet Suter, Doug King and Aase McMullen

C Event winners (Sponsored by Nancy Douglas) — Skip Ron Schwartz, Winn Rehill, Greg Rehill and Lorna Schwartz

D Event winners (Sponsored by Sandy Machan) — Skip Gerry Rivers, Diane Cruickshank, George Wallis and Donna Young

— NEWS Staff/PCC submission