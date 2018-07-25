Senior B Timbermen win as playoff lacrosse gets underway in Nanaimo

Senior B Nanaimo Timbermen player Sam Postma goes for a shot on goal against the Victoria Wolves during Wednesday’s WCSLA playoff game at Frank Crane Arena. GREG SAKAKI/The News Bulletin

An all-Island lacrosse playoff series started with Nanaimo getting the better of Victoria in Game 1.

The senior B Re/Max Timbermen defeated the Victoria Wolves 10-7 on Wednesday at Frank Crane Arena. Nanaimo leads the best-of-five West Coast Senior Lacrosse Association semifinal series one game to zero.

“We started off good, we had a couple lapses later on in the game when we got up by a little bit; that’s something that we’ve got to clean up,” said Doug Langlois, T-men defender. “But overall, we’re pretty happy with how we played today.”

The Wolves were coming off a first-round sweep while the Timbermen were coming off a first-round bye. Kyle Couling, Nanaimo coach, said his team was prepared against familiar rival players.

“They’ve got some good athletes, they’ve got some guys who can put the ball in the net, so it’s our job to contain those guys and we did that for the better part of the game,” he said.

Langlois said playing against an Island rival added a dimension to the game and made it a lot of fun.

“There was a lot of slashing, a lot of hits. It was a physical game. I enjoy that…” he said. “It picks up the intensity a little bit. The juices are flowing and hopefully it will continue into [Game 2].”

Couling said transitioning to post-season definitely takes the lacrosse up a level. He said playoffs should motivate guys.

“I try to hammer that into some guys’ heads,” said the coach. “They think, we’ve been at the top of the league off and on and we’ve gotten to some Presidents Cups. Well, it doesn’t happen all the time … I went to some Mintos and a Mann right off the hop when I was a kid, 20, 21, you think that it’s going to happen every year. Then I didn’t see another one for 8, 9 years. It’s a precious thing and hopefully it’s being treated like that.”

Cory Conway was chosen player of the game for Nanaimo on Wednesday and Nick Patterson was the winning goalie. Game stats weren’t available at press time but will be added to this article when they become available.

GAME ON … Game 2 is Thursday, July 26 in Victoria and Game 3 will be Sunday, July 29 at 6 p.m. at Frank Crane Arena. Tickets will be available at the door.

