Senior B Timbermen getting in last games before playoffs

The senior B Nanaimo Timbermen are getting back to their winning ways with playoffs fast approaching.

The Re/Max Timbermen doubled up the Victoria Wolves by a 10-5 score on Wednesday at Frank Crane Arena, and are now readying for the final weekend of the West Coast Senior Lacrosse Association season.

Wednesday marked the first home game for recent acquisition Cory Conway, and the veteran had a noteworthy debut with two goals, two assists and a player of the game nod.

Kyle Couling, T-men coach, said it makes a big difference to Nanaimo’s offence to have Conway out there.

“The ball movement’s way better, better leadership,” the coach said. “There seems to be a calmness out there on offence, the confidence that we maybe lacked for a few games there when we had some injuries. It’s nice to see that back and that bit of swagger, knowing we can score when we need to.”

Conway said he sees room for improvement for himself and the team, but was encouraged that the Timbermen played well on Wednesday and said things are coming together.

“I’m excited to be part of the team and excited to play with these guys,” he said. “I’ve got a lot of friends on the team and they’re helping me along.”

With playoffs approaching, Conway said the Presidents Cup national championship tournament is in players’ minds.

“We want to jell as a team and peak at the right time,” he said. “Because to get to where we need to be, we need to put in the work here and now … [and] you’ve just got to show up for your teammates and battle for the guy next to you.”

Also in Wednesday’s game, Sam Postma and Joey Fendick scored two goals each and Jon Diplock, Doug Langlois, Corey Shires and Darrin Wilson were other scorers. Pete Dubenski made 40 saves.

GAME ON … The T-men visit the Langley Warriors on Saturday, July 14, then host the Coquitlam Adanacs on Sunday at 5 p.m. at Frank Crane Arena.

