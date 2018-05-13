Senior B Timbermen beat Caps back-to-back

Nanaimo sweeps Royal City by scores of 11-6 and 9-6 in WCSLA action

Senior B Nanaimo Timbermen player Darrin Wilson manages to get away a shot on goal while being checked during Sunday’s game against the Royal City Capitals at Frank Crane Arena. GREG SAKAKI/The News Bulletin

The senior B Nanaimo Timbermen clamped down on the competition and swept a two-game set this weekend.

The Re/Max T-men defeated the Royal City Capitals by an 11-6 score Saturday at the Nanaimo Ice Centre, then got by the Caps again the next day, 9-6 at Frank Crane Arena.

“Really happy to have two wins,” said Kyle Couling, coach of the Timbermen. “Last night and tonight we stuck to our game plan and when we didn’t that’s when we got into trouble. Some penalties tonight, other than that, we had a really solid all-round game.”

He pointed out that the team has won each of its three games with very different lineups, showing its depth.

On Saturday, Doug Langlois led the way with four goals, Jon Diplock scored a hat trick and Corey Shires and Joey Fendick had two goals each. Danny Walters made 23 saves for the win.

On Sunday, Shires and Fendick had two goals each and Ryan Taylor, Brad Mazzocato, Shane Chalker, Bobby Debrone and Sam Postma also tallied. Pete Dubenski was the winning goalie.

GAME ON … Nanaimo visits the Ladner Pioneers on Thursday, May 17. Next home action for the senior B T-men is May 26 when the Valley Rebels visit Frank Crane. Game time is 7 p.m.

