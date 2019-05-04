Senior B Nanaimo Timbermen overpowering in home opener

Senior B Nanaimo Timbermen player Steve MacFarlane creates a scoring opportunity in transition during Saturday’s WCSLA game against the Valley Rebels at Frank Crane Arena. (GREG SAKAKI/The News Bulletin)

The senior B Timbermen, a top contender, were way too much for their opening-night opponent.

The Re/Max Nanaimo Timbermen defeated the Valley Rebels 18-2 in the first game of the West Coast Senior Lacrosse Association season Saturday at Frank Crane Arena.

Nanaimo led 6-1 after one period and 15-1 through two, so the third period was played run time. Shots ended up 63-13.

Corey Shires, who scored 10 points, said “it’s hard to tell” where the team is at after a game like that.

“We won, so that’s positive, and it’s a good start,” he said.

Shires said the Timbermen focused on trying to set up their offence and run their systems properly and while there were stretches where the focus wasn’t there, they tried to stay sharp.

“It was nice to play against kind of a weaker team to start just because we’ve got a lot of new guys and we don’t really have as much chemistry with them, so it was nice to get the ball rolling with them and they fit in well,” Shires said.

He led the way with a hat trick and seven assists and Doug Langlois had a hat trick as part of a five-point effort. Jake Mickelson, Alex Henry and Andrew Miller scored two goals each and Nanaimo’s other goals came from Myles Kenny, Joe Fendick, Travis Mickelson, Steve Higgs, Vern Hill, Jr. and Jon Diplock. Cody Cook played goal and only needed to make 11 saves.

GAME ON … The Timbermen and Rebels play a rematch Sunday, May 5, at 5 p.m. at Frank Crane Arena.

