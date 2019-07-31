Senior B Nanaimo Timbermen make finals

Nanaimo Timbermen player Jon Diplock is checked by Ladner Pioneers opponent Joey Lucchesi during a game earlier this season at Frank Crane Arena. The rival clubs will meet in the WCSLA finals. (NEWS BULLETIN file photo)

The senior B Nanaimo Timbermen have earned the chance to compete for a championship again this summer.

The Re/Max T-men will meet the Ladner Pioneers in the league finals after defeating the Coquitlam Adanacs in the West Coast Senior Lacrosse Association semifinals.

Nanaimo won the best-of-five semifinals against higher-seeded Coquitlam with a 12-10 overtime victory in Game 4 Tuesday at Frank Crane Arena. The game was a bit of a wild one, as the T-men led 6-1 early and then led 9-4 in the third period before the Adanacs came back to force extra time.

In OT, the visitors went ahead 10-9 but three straight goals from Doug Langlois, Davis Prince and Jon Diplock secured the win for Nanaimo.

Langlois finished with four goals and five assists, Diplock had three goals and two helpers and Vern Hill, Jr. had two goals and one assist. Jake Mickelson and Alex Henry also tallied for Nanaimo and Nick Patterson made 36 saves for the win.

The Pioneers are the No. 1 seed in the WCSLA and will have home-floor advantage in the finals.

GAME ON … The WCSLA hasn’t yet released schedule information for the finals. This article will be updated with that information when it becomes available.

editor@nanaimobulletin.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter