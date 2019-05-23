Victoria Wolves player Tyson Black and Nanaimo Timbermen player Bradon Senft vie for a loose ball during a game Wednesday at Frank Crane Arena. (GREG SAKAKI/The News Bulletin)

Senior B Nanaimo Timbermen beat Island rivals

T-men double up Victoria Wolves 12-6 in WCSLA action

  • May. 23, 2019 12:00 a.m.
  • Sports

This time, the senior B lacrosse Island rivalry went Nanaimo’s way, convincingly.

The Re/Max Nanaimo Timbermen doubled up the Victoria Wolves by a 12-6 score on Wednesday night at Frank Crane Arena. The game was even more lopsided than the score suggests, as the T-men led 11-2 after two periods.

Vern Hill, Jr., led Nanaimo with five goals and Doug Langlois added three. Corey Shires and Jon Diplock had a goal and two assists each and Quinn Smith and Evan Mathany were other scorers. Cody Cook made 31 saves for the win as shots ended up 46-37 in favour of the T-men.

The outcome was a reversal of the last time the two teams met in Victoria, when the Wolves beat the Timbermen 9-5.

GAME ON … The senior B T-men are on the road against the Royal City Capitals on Saturday, May 25, then have home games June 1-2 against the Langley Warriors and the Capitals.

