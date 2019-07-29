Senior B Nanaimo Timbermen ahead in semifinals

Senior B Nanaimo Timbermen player Jon Diplock gets away from Coquitlam Adanacs opponents during a game earlier this season at Frank Crane Arena. (NEWS BULLETIN file photo)

The senior B T-men are one win away from making it back to the finals.

The Re/Max Timbermen lead their West Coast Senior Lacrosse Association best-of-five semifinal series against the Coquitlam Adanacs two games to one.

Nanaimo had a chance to sweep the series on the road Sunday, but higher-seeded Coquitlam won 11-8. Doug Langlois had two goals and three assists and Quinn Smith also scored two goals.

Nanaimo won Game 1 last Wednesday in Coquitlam by a 14-8 score with Jake Mickelson and Langlois each scoring hat tricks to go with four assists. Jon Diplock also registered a hat trick, Vern Hill, Jr., added two goals and two assists and Cody Cook earned the win in goal.

In Game 2 last Thursday in Nanaimo, the Timbermen won 7-5. Langlois had three goals and Diplock had two. Nick Patterson made 35 saves for the win.

GAME ON … Game 4 is Tuesday, July 30, at 7 p.m. at Frank Crane Arena. Tickets will be available at the door. Game 5 is Thursday in Coquitlam. The series winner advances to face the Ladner Pioneers in the WCSLA finals.

