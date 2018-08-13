Senior A Timbermen eliminated from playoffs

Nanaimo loses to Victoria Shamrocks in five games

The Shamrocks are on their way to the WLA finals and the Nanaimo Timbermen are done for 2018.

Victoria won 11-7 in Game 5 of the best-of-seven series at the Q Centre Friday night.

Nanaimo’s Colton Clark led his team with a goal and five assists, Evan Messenger scored twice and Baden Boyenko, Jon Phillips and Brody Eastwood were other scorers. Both Mike DeGirolamo and Charles Claxton saw time in the Nanaimo crease as the home team outshot the visitors 58-44.

The Shamrocks advance to take on the Maple Ridge Burrards in the league finals. The Burrards swept the New Westminster Salmonbellies in the other semifinal.

“We know we’re up against a very good team in Maple Ridge… All aspects of Maple Ridge’s game is playing strong right now,” said Victoria coach Bob Heyes.

-files from Kendra Wong/Black Press