Senior A Timbermen add playmaker with their first draft pick

The Nanaimo Timbermen chose Zach Manns with their top choice in the WLA Draft on Thursday. (Nanaimo Timbermen image/News Bulletin photo illustration)

The Nanaimo Timbermen added some of the best talent that the junior draft had to offer.

The city’s senior A Western Lacrosse Association club added nine players to the roster on draft day Thursday.

The team was able to add the B.C. Junior A Lacrosse League’s second-leading scorer from last season, Zach Manns of the junior A Victoria Shamrocks, who scored 38 goals and 105 points in 2019. Manns was the WLA Draft’s third selection, taken in the compensatory round ahead of the first round.

The Timbermen traded for the 12th overall pick and took Dylan Kaminski of the junior A Burnaby Lakers, who scored 111 points over four years of junior.

Next, the T-men took Graden Soucy out of the junior Timbermen program at 21st overall, then added Liam McDonald from Delta at 25th overall.

Nanaimo took more junior Timbermen the rest of the draft, selecting Kyle Dawson 32nd overall, Aiden O’Dwyer 39th overall, Matt O’Dwyer 46th and Cole Christiaens 53rd.

The T-men also made a noteworthy trade, dealing transition player Drew Belgrave to the New Westminster Salmonbellies for the 12th overall pick, a second-round draft pick next year, and the rights to transition player Ethan Ticehurst.

“The Nanaimo Timbermen have picked up some great players and look forward to a successful 2020 season…” the club posted on social media Thursday night. “The Timbermen would like to welcome all nine new players to the senior A program.”

