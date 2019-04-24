Semiahmoo Totems past and present celebrate basketball success

Basketball champions past and present gathered last week to celebrate and remember a pair of provincial high-school hoops championships won more than a half-century apart.

On Thursday (April 18), members of the Semiahmoo Totems senior girls basketball team – who won a B.C. triple-A senior girls championship March 2 over the Walnut Grove Gators – gathered at South Surrey Athletic Park’s Rotary Field House, where they were not only congratulated by South Surrey-White Rock MP Gordie Hogg in an official ceremony, but also got the chance to meet with a few members of the last Semiahmoo senior girls team to hoist a provincial championship trophy, way back in 1953.

The meeting – organized by Hogg’s office – was a chance for the school to celebrate its athletic history. Former players brought with them a scrapbook of memorabilia and old newspaper clippings from the 1952-’53 team’s journey to a B.C. title, as well as team jacket from that year – originally blue to match Semiahmoo’s team colours, but now faded by time to purple.

Capping the proceedings, Hogg couldn’t resist challenging current Totem Faith Dut – a six-foot-three senior who is bound next season for the NCAA’s University of Florida Gators – to a quick game of one-on-one, with the younger (and taller) Dut emerging victorious.

