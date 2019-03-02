Semiahmoo to face Walnut Grove in secondary school girl’s basketball final

Walnut Grove Gators defeated Brookswood Bobcats 73-63 to make the gold medal game at the B.C. Secondary School Girls AA Basketball Championships. Paul Yates Vancouver Sports Pictures photo

It will be Langley’s Walnut Grove Gators against the Semiahmoo Totems in the finals of the B.C. Secondary School Girls AAA basketball championships at Langley Events Centre.

The Gators defeated the Brookswood Bobcats in an all-Langley semi final on day three of the event while the Totems topped the defending champion Kelowna Owls.

Semiahmoo and Walnut Grove will play Saturday at 5 p.m. in the championship game.

Brookswood and Kelowna battle in the third-place game at 3:00 p.m.

No. 1 seed Semiahmoo Totems turned a one-point game at the half into an 18-point victory as they pulled away from the No. 5 Kelowna Owls 82-64.

A big key was Semiahmoo’s outside shooting as they hit 10 three-pointers in the second half on 19 attempts after connecting on just one of 13 in the first half.

Izzy Forsyth (23 points, 14 rebounds) was the Totems’ top scorer and she was one of four in double digits, alongside Tara Wallack (18 points, 11 rebounds), Deja Lee (15 points) and Raushan Bindra (12 points). Lee and Bindra were especially deadly from beyond the arc, combining for seven three-pointers.

Jaeli Ibbetson had 30 points and 14 rebounds to lead the Owls.

Meanwhile, the Walnut Grove Gators held the high-scoring Brookswood Bobcats to just seven points in the second quarter and with the 19-7 advantage in that period, that proved to be enough of a difference in a 73-63 victory.

Both teams received balanced attacks as they each had four reach double digits.

For Walnut Grove, Tavia Rowell led the team with 25 while Sophia and Jessica Wisotzki each had 14 and Fania Taylor had 10. Jenna Dick led the Bobcats with 14, Karsen Look had a dozen points.

In the fight for the senior girls AA crown, the South Kamloops Titans are set to face Chilliwack’s G.W. Graham Grizzlies for provincial gold at 3 p.m. in a rematch of last year’s championship game which was won in overtime by the Titans.

Langley Christian faces St. Thomas Aquinas in the third-place game on Saturday at 1:15 p.m.

South Kamloops Titans built a 15-point lead after one quarter and the advantage was too much to overcome for the St. Thomas Aquinas Fighting Saints (North Vancouver) as the top-seeded Titans prevailed 62-58

Chilliwack’s G.W. Graham Grizzlies were 2.4 seconds away from seeing their championship dreams dashed, but Deanna Tuscherer scored on a runner as the buzzer sounded to force overtime. And in the extra session, it was little sister Julia Tuscherer’s turn as she scored five of her team’s 12 overtime points in the 74-68 victory.

The game was a rematch of the Fraser Valley championship game a few weeks earlier won by Langley Christian.

In Friday’s contest, the Lightning led by six points early in the first quarter before the Grizzlies took a slim 27-25 lead at the half. Graham was up by seven with 9:20 to play only to see Langley Christian claw their way back with a 24-point fourth quarter.

Deanna Tuchscherer led her team with 24 points and 14 rebounds while Julia Tuchscherer had 26 points and 13 rebounds. Makenna Gardner led LCS with 26 points and five assists and Hailey Van Roekel had 17 points and six rebounds.

