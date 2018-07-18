Semiahmoo Rock girls win B.C. lacrosse title in Surrey

Semiahmoo Rock’s midget girls lacrosse team has a provincial banner to its credit after an impressive run through B.C. championships last week in Surrey.

The team – comprised of 15- and 16-year-old players from Earl Marriott, Semiahmoo and Elgin Park secondaries – earned top spot after a convincing 6-1 victory over Burnaby in the gold-medal game Sunday.

Our midget girls win Gold at Provincials! Claire Snyder wins tournament MVP! Rock On! pic.twitter.com/SaXVRogfRw — Semiahmoo Lacrosse (@SemiLax) July 16, 2018

Prior to the gold-medal victory, Semiahmoo finished first in the round-robin portion of the six-team tournament, with four wins and one loss. At the conclusion of the event, Claire Snyder was named an all-star and tournament MVP, while Layla Gould received the Fair Play Award.

The championship was a long time coming, according to head coach Colin Snyder, who led the team alongside assistant coach Jason Carr.

Seven years ago, Snyder explained, the group formed as one of Semiahmoo’s first-ever girls teams – they’re are currently three in the association – but success did not come right away. That first season, the Rock lost every game, and next few years were also a struggle, Snyder said.

“In the early years, opposing teams would come to play Semiahmoo for an easy win,” he told Peace Arch News.

Things began to change in 2014, when the squad, then in the peewee division, qualified for provincials for the first time. Since then, the group has made four more trips to provincials, winning two gold and two silver.

“Today, Centennial Arena is a feared location for opposing teams to play,” Snyder said.

A number of girls from the provincial-title winning team will play next week for Team BC at female box-lacrosse nationals in Halifax, he added.

